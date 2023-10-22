The latest news from Elland Road after Leeds United claimed an impressive 3-2 win at Norwich City.

Crysencio Summerville is reportedly attracting interest from three Premier League clubs as he continues to spearhead Leeds United’s bid for an immediate return to the top flight.

The former Feyenoord winger has scored four goals and provided two assists so far this season and he produced late heroics as he helped his side overturn a two-goal deficit to claim a dramatic 3-2 win at Norwich City on Saturday. Shane Duffy and Gabriel Sara looked to have put the Canaries well on their way to all three points but a Duffy own goal and a late Summerville brace ensured Daniel Farke’s claimed all three points against his former club.

Summerville has been described as the best player in the Championship by former Whites forward Ross McCormack - and journalist Fabrizio Romano has now claimed a number of clubs are ready to offer the winger an opportunity to step back into the Premier League during the January transfer window.

Writing on X, he said: “Crysencio Summerville with a brace today vs Norwich — he rejected several clubs in the summer to stay at LUFC and feel key player there.

“Bournemouth, Everton and Burnley were all interested and more PL clubs are now monitoring Crysencio towards the January window.”

Canaries defender makes ‘silly’ claim after Leeds defeat

Norwich City star Shane Duffy has described Leeds United as a ‘good team’ after his side surrendered a two-goal lead in Saturday’s 3-2 defeat against Daniel Farke’s men.

COMEBACK BEGINS: Norwich City's Shane Duffy heads to retrieve the ball after his own goal reduced the Canaries advantage in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Championship visitors Leeds United at Carrow Road. Photo by George Tewkesbury/PA Wire.

The Republic of Ireland international found the net at both ends as Whites boss Farke secured an impressive win over his former employers on their home patch. The performance left Duffy to reflect on a ‘disappointing’ performance from his own side as they wasted a golden opportunity to continue their own push for promotion.

He said: “It’s disappointing.

“We built up a two-goal lead against a good team and have thrown it away really. We just stopped doing what we were doing in the first half. We were getting the press right, getting after them and making them make mistakes.