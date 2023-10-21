David Wagner praised Leeds United attacker Crysencio Summerville for the role he played in dismantling his Norwich City side at Carrow Road.

The former Huddersfield Town boss was the happier of the two managers at half-time after witnessing the Canaries score twice without reply, however at the final whistle it was Daniel Farke who was celebrating yet another victory at Carrow Road. Leeds’ boss clinched victory in his 150th Championship game as a manager, largely thanks to the finishing of Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville.

The 21-year-old came up with two finishes of the highest order during the second half, something which even opposition coach Wagner could not ignore in his post-match press conference.

“First one we were very sloppy in the final third where we have to show composure. I think we defended the three against three quite well to narrow the centre and to give the wide area,” Wagner said, assessing his team’s defending for each of the three goals conceded.

“Obviously then the cross comes in] and we concede an own goal.

“Second, I like to give credit to the player, I think it was a quality shot and the third one this is wrong decision making.

“It’s a free-kick, we have a three against one here on one side and we decided to play long ball, and after we lost it, we decided to go on the front foot rather than to drop and this is how we gave the goals away.”

Despite the bitterest of defeats, Wagner acknowledged Leeds’ quality and took the result in his stride, adding: “This is how football works, which I accept and how this game works.”