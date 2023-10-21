Leeds United boss Daniel Farke had a gut feeling that ‘baller’ Crysencio Summerville had something special in him before the winger’s brace in a 3-2 comeback win at Norwich City.

THRILLING WIN - Crysencio Summerville scored twice in the second half as Leeds United came back from 2-0 down at Norwich City to win 3-2 on Daniel Farke's Carrow Road return. Pic: PA

Leeds did it the hard way, coming back from a 2-0 half-time deficit with a storming second half display. Summerville was at the heart of the comeback, scoring two spectacular goals to spark wild celebrations for the visitors.

Norwich went in front on four minutes, Shane Duffy taking advantage of slack marking to head in a near-post corner. And when Gabriel Sara danced around four challenges to fire in a second the result looked in real danger of getting away from Leeds.



Farke’s men always held a threat, though, and had missed a glut of good first half chances, so when they pulled a goal back through a Duffy own goal on 63 minutes the comeback was on. Summerville scored 13 minutes from time, curling the ball in off the post from outside the area, and then raced away from his own half to score a sensational 85th-minute winner.

The manager did at one stage consider withdrawing Summerville and replacing him with a player better suited for aerial battles.

“Yes, because he worked so hard and there was one scene where he seems to be there with a cramp and I wanted a guy more stronger in the air, I was expecting some long balls and set-pieces,” said Farke.

"But I got the feeling there was something in him today. He was on it, that was my gut feeling. He looked sharp in training. After 60 minutes it was clear I wanted to leave him on the pitch. With the tactical chances I wanted to still have him on the pitch with his capability to play the final pass and beat players in one v one situations.”

Farke declined to go into detail on Summerville’s emergence as a serious and consistent threat to Championship defences this season but was glowing in his assessment of the Dutchman.

“How we work is more or less secret from the training ground,” said Farke.

"Crysencio is a baller, it's a joy to watch him. When you see a guy touching the ball like he does, it's heart warming. We always speak with him about wanting him to improve his effectiveness, we need goals, assists, end product. This is the final step for him to find his next step in his career. If he delivers like this, he's on a really good path with goals and assists but he has to keep going. Today he deserves all the praise.”

Farke’s other gut feeling was that Leeds could turn the game around and that led his half-time team talk. His message to the players was that they had to keep going with the way they were performing and creating chances. He did make a change though, in terms of a formation, going 3-5-2 and eventually putting on extra attackers.

"I got the feeling if we keep going we have a great chance – the lads fulfilled my wishes and what we wanted to do, turning the game completely with three goals so all the praise goes to them, it was a massive three points,” said the German.

“I got the feeling that I wasn't happy with the draw, I wanted to win it. We brought more or less all our offensive players on, went more or less man against man all over the pitch. I wanted to go for it. My gut feeling was it's our day and we'll win three points. You can have an idea and explain how to fulfil it and bring it to their heads, a 3-5-2, but to do it the first time in such an important game, all the praise has to go to the players. They were excellent in how they adapted to my risky thoughts. It was a massive win for us and a big confidence boost.”

Although the win left him exhausted and ‘ready for the sofa’ Farke would have it no other way because the manner of the victory will have a knock-on effect for the morale of his players, who now sit third in the Championship table.

"These are the best wins – sometimes you prefer for the goal difference but for building team spirit and confidence, these type of wins are even more important. They're the best type of wins. I'm exhausted today but very, very happy.”

Farke was dignified in his celebrations at the ground where he masterminded two Championship titles, declining his customary conducting of the Leeds fans and applauding all four sides of Carrow Road. Remaining respectful was important, he felt, despite the urge to let his emotions out after such a thrilling win.

"I wasn't sure how I would feel, to come here to Carrow Road,” said Farke after the win.