Remarkable Premier League attendance table: Where Leeds United, Sunderland and Burnley sit

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 26th Sep 2025, 19:00 BST

How Leeds United's average attendance compares to Sunderland, Burnley and other Premier League clubs

Leeds United’s home form has always been identified as a key factor as the Whites look to preserve their Premier League status.

Daniel Farke’s side have already proven they are hard to beat at Elland Road this season after taking four points from games against Everton and Newcastle United and are yet to concede a goal in front of the home faithful.

That is why the Whites have a golden opportunity to really create some space between themselves and the relegation zone over the next week as both Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur are the visitors to LS11.

Once again, the Elland Road faithful will play a crucial role in roaring their side on to what they hope will be another positive return - but how does the Whites average attendance so far this season compare to their rivals across the Premier League?

Your next Leeds United read: Bournemouth star faces late call for Leeds United clash and pair out as Andoni Iraola delivers fresh team news

2025/26 average attendance: 11,119

1. AFC Bournemouth

2025/26 average attendance: 11,119 | Manchester United via Getty Imag Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
2025/26 average attendance: 16,817

2. Brentford

2025/26 average attendance: 16,817 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
2025/26 average attendance: 21,479

3. Burnley

2025/26 average attendance: 21,479 | West Bromwich Albion FC via Gett Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
2025/26 average attendance: 25,015

4. Crystal Palace

2025/26 average attendance: 25,015 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
2025/26 average attendance: 26,984

5. Fulham

2025/26 average attendance: 26,984 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
2025/26 average attendance: 30,082

6. Nottingham Forest

2025/26 average attendance: 30,082 | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice