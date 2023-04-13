Potential new Leeds United Adidas home shirt ‘leak’ emerges on social media

A potential Leeds United home shirt leak has emerged on social media for the 2023/24 season. Adidas continue to supply the Whites’ kits and an image has been posted on Twitter about a potential design for them for the next campaign.

It is no secret that shirts are designed months in advance and suppliers do their best to keep them under wraps before they are officially released. However, a possible leak has now been revealed (see below).

The jersey sports the new-look Adidas logo which is present on all their new kits and training wear. The modernised version of their three stripes was first shown on the big stage at the World Cup, with Argentina winning the tournament in the end with one of their tops on.

This Leeds design is a simplistic white one with alternatinating yellow and blue stripes on the sleeves. The club’s current sponsor is betting site SBOTOP but it remains to be seen whether they still will be ahead of next term.

Adidas struck a deal with the Whites back in 2020 following their promotion from the Championship until the summer of 2025. Chief executive Angus Kinnear said at the time: “We are excited adidas has become our official kit partner.

“We’re looking forward to our return to the Premier League with anticipation next season and partnering with adidas, who are one of the most recognisable names in sport, represents a new beginning for the club.