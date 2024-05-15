Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United will hope to be at Wembley over the May bank holiday weekend.

Police are reportedly on high alert over the prospect of supporters from Leeds United and Manchester United descending on London over the same weekend, with the FA Cup and Championship play-off final less than 24 hours apart.

Manchester United have already booked their place in the FA Cup final and will face rivals Manchester City on Saturday, May 25 in a repeat of last year’s final. It is expected that with the long journey and abundance of accommodation around Wembley, many will stay overnight with most hotels booked up for Saturday.

They could well be joined in the capital by thousands of Leeds fans, with Daniel Farke’s men now favourites to make it to the play-off final on the Sunday. The Whites drew 0-0 at Norwich City in their semi-final first-leg and welcome the Canaries to Elland Road on Thursday.

It presents the likely prospect of supporters from fierce rivals Leeds and Manchester United mingling on the Sunday, and the Daily Mail reports that contingency plans are being put in place by authorities in case of clashes. The prospect is thought to have been discussed at safety meetings, with an increase in police and security expected on what will be a bank holiday weekend.

The report adds that in an attempt to reduce the likelihood of clashes, English Football League (EFL) bosses suggested a later kick-off time for the play-off final in the hope it would allow more time for Manchester United fans to leave before Leeds fans arrive. But the Championship clash will take place at 3pm, exactly 24 hours after the FA Cup final.

Leeds and Manchester United remain fierce rivals despite spending much of the last two decades in separate leagues. The Whites were promoted in 2019/20 and after the two side’s first meetings were behind closed doors during the Coronavirus pandemic, there were violent clashes in August 2021.

Thousands of Leeds fans flocked to Manchester for the early-season meeting in August and there was major disorder in the city centre, with those watching on forced to take shelter in various shops. Six fans were arrested that day and inside the stadium, fans from either side aimed disgusting taunts at their rivals regarding the Munich air disaster and deaths of Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight in Turkey.

The teams have met twice more since, both at Elland Road and Old Trafford, with no reports of significant disorder. But the prospect of such high tensions during finals for both sides could present a problem. Should Leeds and Manchester United fans head to London on the same weekend, extra police will likely be drafted in while security at bars and hotels will be increased.