Leeds United can confidently label themselves as one of the most exciting teams in the Championship this season, with an array of attacking talent at the disposal of manager Daniel Farke. A total of 80 goals in the regular season places the Whites fourth for goals scored and many of those have been beautifully crafted.

With the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Wilfried Gnonto all working their magic, it’s no wonder Leeds’ attacking stars combine so often and to such devastating effect. The former pair in particular have been almost telepathic in their play, with goals and assists racking up quickly.

Those direct combinations have been key to success at Elland Road and it is why six of the 20 deadliest duos in the Championship - measured by direct assist to goal combinations - are made up of Leeds players. Take a look below to see who is on the list.