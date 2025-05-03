Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plymouth Argyle head coach Miron Muslic dubbed Daniel Farke's Leeds United side the division's 'high-rollers'.

Argyle boss Muslic was unable to mastermind an improbable escape from relegation but tested Leeds and several other high-finishing Championship opponents at Home Park during his brief stint in charge.

The Austrian took over from Wayne Rooney earlier in the campaign with Plymouth marooned in the dropzone. Until recently, the south coast club were in with a chance of survival but results elsewhere rendered their efforts obsolete as relegation was all but confirmed ahead of the final day encounter with title hopefuls Leeds.

Muslic explained he was proud of his squad and the application they had shown since he arrived at the club, especially in going toe-to-toe with 'high-rollers' Leeds.

His assessment of the final day drama, which saw the Pilgrims take the lead during the first half, was that sometimes the superior side simply find a way.

"We're actually relegated since last week and still showing this kind of performance, making it very, very difficult for Leeds to break us, shows yet again the spirit and good character of the lads.

"In the end, we also deserve a result but that's [what happens] when you face a champion. Ruthless. That's why Leeds are where they are. By the way, congratulations, outstanding season, Leeds are deserved champions. Congratulations to my colleague Daniel Farke.

"I don't feel any frustration at all. We had again our structure, our intensity, we caused them, tactically, so many problems. I believe this is just top, top, top team. The guy who scored the goal [Manor Solomon] is worth 40 million Euros."

Muslic started young midfielder Caleb Roberts on the final day for only the second time in the league this season. The other occasion was at Elland Road earlier in the campaign, during Rooney’s tenure, when Argyle failed to register a shot on goal.

"Yeah, he's simply playing only the high-rollers," Muslic joked. "And still being capable to perform, shows promise. Caleb Roberts is the future for Plymouth Argyle."

Plymouth will compete in League One next season while Leeds go up to the Premier League where they aim to remain longer than Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton, who were promoted from the Championship last term but all return to the second tier after a single season.