Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An experienced Leeds United Under-21 outfit were quick out of the blocks on Monday afternoon but forced to settle for a point at home to Norwich City’s youngsters, drawing 2-2 in the end.

Adam Forshaw captained the team, which also included Mateusz Klich, Sam Greenwood, Crysencio Summerville, Cody Drameh and Leo Hjelde from the start.

Each of those, barring Forshaw, completed 90 minutes for Michael Skubala’s side as Leeds found the net with their first real opportunity of the match seven minutes in.

Mateusz Klich played 90 minutes for Michael Skubala's Leeds United Under-21 side on Monday afternoon (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norwich’s defence made a mess of Mateusz Klich’s cross, clearing the ball into the path of in-form striker Mateo Joseph who finished confidently past the goalkeeper, just as he did four times last week.

Sixty seconds later, though, and Norwich were level through Abu Kamara, tapping in from close range after the Canaries fashioned an opening down the right flank.

Played at the club’s Thorp Arch training ground, Luis Sinisterra, Stuart Dallas, Tyler Adams, Joel Robles and Marc Roca were all spotted taking in at least a portion of the game.

Meanwhile, head coach Jesse Marsch situated himself atop the television gantry on the far side of the pitch for the duration.

From his superior vantage point, the American will have witnessed Norwich drop deep into a low block in order to contain Leeds’ attackers, limiting the space afforded to the likes of Joseph, Summerville and summer signing Sonny Perkins.

The Canaries were successful for the most part, but Leeds started the faster of the two sides after the break.

Half-time substitute Darko Gyabi’s intervention in the middle of the pitch fell to Sam Greenwood whose line-breaking pass found Crysencio Summerville in a dangerous position on the edge of the box.

The Dutchman heard the call from Perkins who had made a clever run to his right, and threaded the ex-West Ham teenager in for a second goal in Leeds colours, and United’s second on the day.

Unlike their first-half concession, Skubala’s side managed to defend steadily and remain in front until an unmarked Kamara dispatched of his second from the corner of the penalty area 30 minutes from time.

Leeds probed throughout the final half hour, largely driven forward by first-team right-back Cody Drameh who earned Cardiff City’s Player of the Season award last term.

The 20-year-old delivered dangerous cross after dangerous cross, eventually resulting in Crysencio Summerville planting a firm header at Norwich’s goal in stoppage time at the end of the second half.

Summerville’s effort rattled the frame of the goal and bounced out, leading to a frustrated cry from the diminutive but deceptively strong Dutch Under-21 international.

Leeds’ Under-21s next face Aston Villa in the West Midlands this coming Friday.

Leeds United XI: Christy (GK), Drameh, Mullen, Hjelde, Carole (Moore 87’), Forshaw (Gyabi 46’), Greenwood, Perkins (Allen 76’), Klich, Summerville, Joseph

Unused substitutes: Brook (GK), Jenkins

Norwich City XI: Aziaya, Watt, Tomkinson (Stewart 46’), Warner, Shipley, Brooke, Riley, Omotoye, Springett (Duffy 61’), Kamara, Dickson-Peters (Thorn 82’)

Unused substitutes: Campbell, Coker