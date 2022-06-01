Manchester City are being linked with a move for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The England midfield has been heavily linked with an Elland Road exit for months, though the Whites’ successful bid to stay up will not have helped suitors.

It’s clear Phillips can play at a higher level, something he has already proved with England, and that’s something other clubs are acutely aware of.

According to Daily Telegraph, City are eyeing up Phillips as part of a double deal, also keen to land Brighton’s defender Marc Cucurella.

The decision may not be straightforward for Phillips, though, given the presence of Rodri in Pep Guardiola’s midfield.

And that’s something Sky Sports pundit Alan McInally has highlighted, telling Footy Accumulators: “Is he a better player than Rodri? I’m not sure.

“He’s a wonderful, wonderful football player but I’m sorry I don’t see City going for him. With Rodri there I don’t see him being a starter, I genuinely don’t.

“We’re forgetting one huge point here. Leeds United are a Premier League football team. He got into the England team playing for Leeds United, and Leeds will want to make their squad stronger.

“So does he have to move? Not particularly, because if he can play for Leeds, with the season they had, and still be involved with the England squad then there’s no real emergency to move.

City hope to bring Kalvin Phillips to the Etihad this summer. Credit: Getty.

“There will be teams who are wanting to try to get him away from Leeds but does he need to go? Not particularly, because he’s going to play every game as long as he’s fit at Leeds.”

Interestingly, Leeds are actually said to be battling City for a transfer this summer.

According to the Daily Record, the Whites are hoping to land Celtic goalkeeper Rory Mahady, who is a Scotland under-17 international.