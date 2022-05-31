Leeds United's Helder Costa remains contracted to the club until 2024 but faces an uncertain future having spent the 2021/22 season out on loan with Valencia.

Costa was a £16 million signing from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2020 but was quickly ousted by Raphinha on the right flank as the Whites surged to ninth in the Premier League table last season.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BREATHE: Helder Costa exhales during his loan spell at Valencia (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Following the signing of Daniel James nine months ago, Costa's loan exit was expedited as the current Angola international moved to Spanish side Valencia for the remainder of the campaign.

Costa made 27 appearances in Spain but did not manage to score, playing a bit-part role in Los Che's run to the Copa del Rey Final.

Now, the 28-year-old has joined up with international side Angola for their June fixtures before he reports to Thorp Arch for pre-season training in approximately a month's time.

Costa switched his international allegiance from Portugal last year, making his debut for the African nation in November 2021.

This is despite representing Portugal at every age group from U16 up to the senior squad, scoring on his full debut for Portugal in a friendly versus Scotland in 2018.

FIFA rules stipulate a player can change nationality to one which they are eligible to represent, if they have not already featured in a competitive fixture for another country.

Pascal Struijk is another member of the Leeds squad who qualifies as a dual-national, and can choose to represent Belgium or the Netherlands.