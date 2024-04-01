Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Leeds United chief Peter Ridsdale has taken a swipe at his old club and the EFL's financial regulations in a new comedic video posted by his current club Preston North End. Ridsdale is known for many things around these parts, but few thought of him as an actor.

Ridsdale remains a director at Preston having served in various roles at the club since first joining in 2011 on the back of a controversial spells as Cardiff City chairman and then Plymouth Argyle owner. Though, he is best known for his time at Leeds between 1997 to 2003.

During that spell. Ridsdale oversaw significant overspending at Elland Road, with Leeds landing themselves into financial trouble, offering inflated contracts to players and buying luxury stars during successful years in the Premier League and even Champions League. In 2003, Ridsdale made a statement amid cost-cutting at the club following those years of big spending, and the statement was etched into the minds of Leeds fans.

He said: "Should we have spent so heavily in the past? Probably not, but we lived the dream, we enjoyed the dream. Only by making the right decisions today can we rekindle the dream once again in the future, and that is what we intend to do.

"I am currently the chairman, with all the responsibility that brings. I have not shirked from the responsibility. Whatever the future holds, I will always be a fan. The future is brighter for all Leeds United fans today because we took the tough decisions."

Now, fast-forward a couple of decades, and Ridsdale has taken part in a video for Preston's social media where he pokes fun at the EFL profit and sustainability rules. The video, which you can see above, shows him operating various roles at North End, including coaching, looking after the turf, serving food and printing shirts.

The proceeds to tell of how: "because of the Financial Fair Play rules, I'm going to have to do so many roles now because, unfortunately, we can't afford to employ as many people as before." He then adds: "Well, let's not forget, we did live the dream," referencing that famed statement from his Leeds days.

Ridsdale actually serves on the EFL board as a club representative, and he is one of a number of senior Championship directors to have spoken of concerns in relation to the profit and sustainability rules, rules the EFL and Championship have cracked down on, leading to less - or at least more condensed - spending from the majority of clubs. Ridsdale was recently critical of the Premier League's lack of offer of increased funding for EFL clubs.

He said: "There is no disagreement with the EFL clubs - it is with the Premier League clubs as to how much of the money is going to come down and where it is coming from, ie, which of the Premier League clubs are going to give us the money.