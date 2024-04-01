Leeds United Championship state of play after Leicester result - updated table and remaining fixtures
The Championship's automatic promotion race took another twist on Monday afternoon after Leicester City took care of business against Norwich City. The Foxes looked as though they would continue their disappointing form before springing to life and pulling off a home comeback win.
Leicester's win means the pressure is back on the other promotion-chasing teams across Easter Monday, and two of those teams face each other, with Ipswich Town taking on Southampton. Defeat for the Saints in that one may just be the final nail in their coffin as far as automatic promotion is concerned, given they already need to win both of their games in hand to stand a chance, and one of those is against Leicester.
Leeds also have a tricky clash on Monday evening, taking on a Hull City side who need to end the season in winning form if they want to get into the playoffs, currently trailing in the race for sixth. Here we have rounded up the latest promotion picture, and we will update the details after the afternoon fixtures.
The table as it stands
1. Leicester City - Played 39 - Points 85 - Goal difference 42
2. Ipswich Town - Played 39 - Points 84 - Goal difference 32
3. Leeds United - Played 39 - Points 83 - Goal difference 42
4. Southampton - Played 37 - Points 74 - Goal difference 26
Remaining fixtures
Leicester City
Birmingham (H), Millwall (A), Plymouth (H), West Brom (H), Southampton (H), Preston (A), Blackburn (H).
Ipswich Town
Southampton (H), Norwich (A), Watford (H), Middlesbrough (H), Coventry (A), Hull (A), Huddersfield (H).
Leeds United
Hull (H), Coventry (A), Sunderland (H), Blackburn (H), Middlesbrough (A), QPR (A), Southampton (H)
Southampton
Ipswich (A), Blackburn (A), Coventry (H), Watford (H), Preston (H), Cardiff (A), Leicester (A), Stoke (H), Leeds (A).
