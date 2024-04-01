Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United may face a battle to keep hold of one of their most talented young stars this summer. Archie Gray continues to attract attention with superb performances under Daniel Farke this season, despite being just 18 years of age.

Gray has played out of his usual position for much of this season, operating in the right-back role and producing big performance after big performance. The youngster has been pivotal to the Whites' promotion charge, but with such scintilating form comes transfer attention. Here we round up all the latest on Gray's future:

Transfer links

Gray continues to be linked with a move away from Leeds amid his eye-catching displays. Liverpool and Tottenham have been tipped to make a move, and the Whites will be expecting offers this summer, especially if they are not able to secure promotion.

The important factor is that Gray signed a new contract this year, taking his deal up to 2028 and allowing Leeds to strengthen their grip. The Whites have also shown a willingness to stand their ground when it comes to selling players, keeping the likes of Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville at the club last summer. Failure to go up could be a big factor, though, and the sharks are likely to circle for Gray in that instance.

What Farke has said

Farke has not entertained talk of a Gray exit, but he is clearly a big fan of the youngster. "All the praise has to go to Archie," he told Sky Sports. "You can work with a player, back the player and trust the player, but we can only bring him to the door and he has to make that step through it. How he's done that, with the maturity and consistency he has, is outstanding for a 17-year-old.

"He's still unbelievably grounded, humble and has good habits. That is so crucial that you don't get over the moon after just one or two good games or a couple of good months. It is so far, so good. But quality is always defined over the long term, and he has to keep going in order to speak about a really quality season.

"I've worked throughout my career with fantastic young players. I don't like to compare that much, but it is fantastic what he's doing. When you are that young and getting that much praise it is not always easy to handle, but he's so, so grounded and so open to developing and working hard each day. The experience in his family helps a lot, and I have to give many compliments to the Gray family. They are doing fantastically well with him."

What Gray has said