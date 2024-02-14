Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United have another three points on the board after making it seven on the bounce in the Championship on Tuesday night. The Whites made easy work of Swansea City, and attention now turns to another clash with Plymouth Argyle this weekend after a recent cup clash and replay.

Daniel Farke's men are now in second place, although with the two teams below them possessing games in hand. They will look to remain there over the course of the weekend, but they do have some injury concerns ahead of heading down south. Here we run you through the latest on the injury situation at Elland Road.

Jamie Shackleton - Saturday, February 17

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shackleton missed the trip to Swansea City due to the birth of his son. Is in line to be back available for the trip to Plymouth Argyle this weekend.

Karl Darlow - Early March

Darlow has been out since the start of the year after suffering a dislocated thumb. He is not likely to return until March, with Illan Meslier the starting keeper in any case. Although, Darlow will be disappointed to have missed out on cup action, with Leeds having a cup clash with Chelsea before the end of the month.

Pascal Struijk - Wednesday, February 28

This date may be optimistic, with an early March return perhaps more likely if Leeds want to play it safe with one of their key centre-backs. Though, Struijk is on the path to return, with Farke saying: "What I can confirm is that there is progress in his rehabilitation but the doctors haven't allowed him to extend his load."

Stuart Dallas - Early March

Dallas has been back in training since September after his femur fracture many moons ago. Given the extent of the injury, Leeds have had to be every careful working the full-back back to full strength. It's hoped Dallas can return in March, but he is going to need match fitness that might add a little more time to his full return.

Sam Byram - Unclear

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke said before the Swansea clash: "Sadly, Sam Byram has reported some a minor muscle injury after the last game so he will definitely miss this game. I hope it's not too long and just a minor problem. We wait for the scans."

Patrick Bamford - Unclear