Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United made easy work of Swansea City away from home on Tuesday night to make it seven league wins on the bounce. The Whites were three up by half-time in South Wales, and they went on to make it four, with Crysencio Summerville, Joel Piroe and Willy Gnonto all on target.

What's more, Southampton's surprise defeat on Tuesday means Leeds have moved up to second for now, but the Saints have a game in hand and Ipswich Town have two. Here we round up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Rodon boost

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds have been sent an update over the future of loan star Joe Rodon. The centre-back has had a huge impact on loan with the Whites this season, and it's likely they will want to keep him permanently.

According to Football Insider, Rodon will be interested in a move to Elland Road, but only if promotion back to the Premier League can be secured. That should come as no big surprise to Whites fans, given Rodon's parent club are Tottenham, meaning it would be a big step down to permanently join a Championship club.

Piroe praise

One Sky Sports pundit has been praising Leeds star Piroe for his impact on Tuesday night, scoring against his former club. “It was probably a different evening to the one that he was maybe expecting given that he was probably going to be on the bench for large portions,” Parkin said on the live coverage.