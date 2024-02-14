Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Championship automatic promotion race could be one of the closest in recent years, making goal difference a potential factor in the race. Leeds United are currently second place after winning their last seven league games, but Southampton have a game in hand and Ipswich Town have two.

The Saints can regain second spot should they win their game in hand, while the Tractor Boys can move level on points with Daniel Farke's men. While Leicester City have pulled away, the race for second place is an intense one, and it's likely to be one of the closest in recent years. In fact, only one of the last 10 Championship seasons has seen second and third place finish level on points, forcing goal difference into play.

On that occasion, Middlesbrough edged Brighton by just two goals, winning the race for second in the 2015/16 season. Whether goal difference will come into place this season remains to be seen, but Leeds may well be in a good position if it does.

Farke's men already have a 10-goal advantage over Southampton after winning 4-0 on Tuesday night, while Ipswich Town are currently 18 goals worse off after a rotten run of form of late. Goal difference isn't always important, and it's not necessarily an indicator of a team's dominance.

Only six of the last 10 teams to finish second has possessed a better goal difference than the two teams that finished directly below them. But the race between Leeds and Southampton, in particular, looks to be a tight one, and while Leeds will want to avoid requiring goal difference, they are likely to hold the advantage based on recent evidence if the teams cannot be separated in the points column.

Leeds' superior goal difference is essentially worth an extra point if they finish level on points with one of their rivals. Sir Alex Ferguson used to say "having a superior goal difference is worth an extra point."