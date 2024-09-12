The Leeds United striker is fighting for a starting spot with the in-form Mateo Joseph.

Patrick Bamford has revealed he is always among the first to arrive for training at Thorp Arch, with three experienced teammates joining him as early birds on a regular basis.

Bamford has struggled for game-time this season, having been away from first-team training for much of the summer before picking up a hamstring injury before last month’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday. When fit, the 31-year-old has been kept on the bench by young striker Mateo Joseph, who has grabbed his chance at leading the line with both hands.

In such situations, all a player can do is knuckle down in training and wait for their chance to arrive, and Bamford continues to put the work in at Thorp Arch, insisting he is ‘always’ first to arrive. And shortly behind him, it seems, is a trio of experienced teammates equally keen to get to work.

Asked about the training situation at Thorp Arch, Bamford told his My Mate’s A Footballer podcast: “Always first in in the morning is me, Sam Byram, Cairnsy [Alex Cairns] and sometimes Ethan Ampadu.”

Much of Bamford’s recent work has been in the gym, however, with the striker also missing the 2-0 win at home to Hull City due to the injury that kept him from travelling to Hillsborough. An international break has allowed more time to recover ahead of Saturday’s visit of Burnley to Elland Road and the experienced frontman is in contention to feature, with Daniel Farke confirming his return to full training in his pre-game press conference.

"Patrick is back in team training since Tuesday, today was his third day," Farke said on Thursday. "Once you're back you're also available, but there's a difference between being available and match fit for 90 minutes.

“He was not in team training for 11 weeks, then back in the later stages of pre-season and then out. We will be careful with him. It's definitely good he's back in team training, he will be important this season."

Joseph is expected to keep his starting place come Saturday, with the 20-year-old taking his club form onto the international stage with two substitute appearances for Spain Under-21s. The striker was particularly impressive in scoring the winner in a 2-1 victory over Scotland and after opening his domestic account against Hull, will hope to continue finding the net in what looks to be a testing run of fixtures.

Leeds host Burnley on Saturday before a trip to historic bogey team Cardiff City next week. Farke’s side then face Coventry City, Norwich City, Sunderland, Sheffield United and Watford before November arrives. Bamford will retain hope of being handed his chance at some point during that run.