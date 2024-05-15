Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Leeds United’s many loanees enjoyed some positive news on Tuesday.

Pascal Struijk has sent his congratulations to former Leeds United teammate Robin Koch, following news of the defender’s inclusion in the Germany squad for Euro 2024.

Reports emerged on Tuesday that Koch was due to be named in the Germany squad for the upcoming European Championships in his homeland, with manager Julian Nagelsmann preferring him to Borussia Dortmund’s Mats Hummels. The defender has been excellent since joining Eintracht Frankfurt on loan last summer, having activated a clause that allowed him to leave following relegation.

Koch was involved in the Germany squad in March but was an unused substitute in both games and has not played for his country since 2021, and so news of his expected inclusion in this summer’s Euro 2024 squad came as a surprise. Reports were confirmed via the German national team’s social media channels and then the ex-Whites man took to Instagram to share his reaction.

Alongside a picture of himself in Germany training kit, Koch wrote: “Huge anticipation and incredibly proud to be in the squad at our home European Championship! I will go ALL IN! Here we go!”

Among the many people to comment was Struijk, who simply wrote: “Congrats bro [fire emoji]”. Fellow former teammate Mateusz Klich also liked the post.

Koch’s impressive form for Frankfurt, both domestically and in Europe, would suggest he is deserving of his place in the squad as Nagelsmann opts to call-up younger options for the home European Championships. But it does also call into question Leeds’ strategy, with the 27-year-old due to leave as a free agent this summer.

Koch has already signed a three-year contract at Frankfurt which will kick in this summer, following his Leeds exit when his deal at Elland Road expires. The defender’s situation was a unique one but meant he could force a season-long loan during the final year of his contract before leaving for nothing.