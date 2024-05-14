Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines ahead of Thursday’s huge clash against Norwich City.

Leeds United are now less than 48 hours away from Thursday’s massive Championship play-off semi-final second-leg at home to Norwich City. Daniel Farke’s side fought hard to leave Carrow Road with a 0-0 draw on Sunday but must now build on that steady performance in front of a packed out and expectant Elland Road.

Victory on Thursday night would set up a trip to Wembley on May 26 and a chance at promotion against one of Southampton or West Bromwich Albion. There’s still plenty to play for on Thursday, however, and ahead of the final home game of the season, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the Whites.

Aaronson decision

Leeds are reportedly planning to sell Brenden Aaronson this summer regardless of what league they are in. Football Insider reports that those in charge at Elland Road could look to cut losses with suggestions Aaronson could be sold for just £12million.

Aaronson was one of several Leeds players to force a loan exit from Leeds due to a clause in his contract, following relegation last season. The American joined Union Berlin but has not been particularly impressive, registering just two goals and one assist in 37 appearances.

It is unclear whether the aforementioned clauses will become active again if Leeds fail to go up but it seems the club are already willing to offload Aaronson at least. A £12m sale would represent a significant loss on the £25m Leeds paid RB Salzburg less than two years ago.

McCarthy interest

Liverpool and Newcastle United are among the clubs reportedly interested in signing former Leeds goalkeeper Alex McCarthy. The Daily Mail reports that Scottish Premiership giants Celtic are also weighing up a move for the shot-stopper, now at Southampton, this summer.

The 34-year-old is currently second-choice goalkeeper at St Mary’s but looks set to play a role in the play-offs, with regular starter Gavin Bazunu currently out injured with a ruptured achilles tendon. He featured in the 2-1 win at Elland Road on the final day of the regular season and could be set for a surprise step up as top-flight teams circle.