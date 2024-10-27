Pascal Struijk issues five-word Leeds United verdict after Bristol City draw with team assessment

Pascal Struijk has given his Whites verdict after Saturday’s draw at Bristol City.

Pascal Struijk has issued a five-word Leeds United verdict on the conclusion of Saturday’s goalless draw at Bristol City.

Leeds served up 17 attempts at goal compared to Bristol City’s four and four shots on target as opposed to none from the hosts yet ultimately only left with a point.

For the latest Whites news, sign up for the YEP’s free Leeds newsletter.

Taking to his Instagram page, Struijk declared that Leeds “deserved more than a point” but saluted his team’s efforts at Ashton Gate.

Struijk wrote: “Left it all on the field, deserved more than a point.”

The draw left Leeds in third place in the Championship table, only behind second-placed Burnley on goal difference but now five points behind leaders Sunderland after the weekend’s other results.

