Leeds moved second with a goalless draw at Bristol City - but with key rivals having a game in hand.

A huge fresh boost has been landed by a key Leeds United promotion rival but with a large slice of Whites relief via an unlikely source.

Leeds would have moved level on points with leaders Sunderland through a victory in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Bristol City in which top spot beckoned with a win by two clear goals.

Instead, Daniel Farke’s side had to settle for a point as the contest ended in a goalless draw, despite several good chances for the Whites.

The stalemate still lifted Leeds into the division’s second automatic promotion place, one point above third-placed Burnley but still two points behind leaders Sunderland who then had the chance to move five points clear of Farke’s side on Saturday afternoon.

Sunderland took on Oxford United at the Stadium of Light in a 3pm kick-off and eased to a 2-0 victory via goals from Jobe Bellingham and Wilson Isidor, taking the Black Cats five points clear of the Whites.

There was, though, a slice of Whites relief via the unlikely boost of second-bottom Queens Park Rangers holding Burnley to a goalless draw at Turf Moor, ensuring that the Clarets did not move two points clear of Farke’s side.

Leeds have still dropped out of the automatic promotion places and back down to third place but only on goal difference behind Scott Parker’s Clarets. There is, though, now only a one-point gap back to fourth-placed Sheffield United who recorded a 2-0 triumph at home to Stoke City.