Hernández has revealed that the possibility of a match between Leeds and Castellón next summer has already been discussed.

The midfielder scored 34 goals in 167 appearances over five years for the Whites, before departing Elland Road in the summer of 2020 in order to rejoin Castellón, where his career as a football player began more than twenty years previously.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since Hernández’s emotional farewell during the final game of the 2020/2021 season, several Whites fans have made the 1,300 mile journey to watch the Spaniard, affectionately known as ‘el mago’, in action for his new side, who compete in the third tier of the Spanish pyramid.

The 36-year-old has since spoken out about what fans’ continued support means to him, and now he’s told Spanish radio that they might have something more to look forward to.

Speaking to Radio Voramar, Hernández shared that talks were underway to arrange a Leeds v Castellón friendly as part of the Spanish club’s 100th anniversary next summer.

“It would be incredible to be able to experience that, but I think that if the circumstances are right, I’m sure it can be done,” Hernández said, as translated by Sports Witness.

Pablo Hernández. Pic: Lynne Cameron.

“When I spoke to Leeds about saying goodbye and specifically about my departure, the subject came up, and the idea is to be able to do it.

“Hopefully it will be for the centenary, next summer; it would be something amazing to be able to experience it, incredible for me. I hope it happens!”

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click HERE to subscribe.