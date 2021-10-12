As the Elland Road faithful said fond farewells to Pablo Hernández and Gaetano Berardi in the final game of the 2020/21 season, several Leeds players were also preparing to leave the club on a permanent basis.

As contracts lapsed and academy prospects were released, 18 Whites players left Elland Road, some of whom are now installed in EFL teams and across the world, from Poland to Qatar, while others aren't playing at all.

Who is flying high for their new team? And who is yet to find a home for their talents? Let's find out...

1. Oliver Casey Casey has made two appearances for Blackpool since arriving in July, both in the EFL Cup. The Tangerines are 12th in the Championship, but the 20-year-old has not been named in Neil Critchley's matchday squad for a league game since August.

2. Bryce Hosannah Hosannah made his first appearance for Wrexham on October 5, starting in a 1-1 draw with Chesterfield. The Welsh side are twelfth in the fifth tier Conference Premier.

3. Hélder Costa Since leaving Leeds for Valencia on a loan-to-buy deal, Costa has played just sixteen minutes this season. The Spanish side are eighth in the La Liga table.

4. Rafa Mújica Mújica has made just one appearance for Las Palmas this season, coming on for 12 minutes at the end of a 4-1 win over FC Cartagena. The Spanish side sit sixth in La Liga 2.