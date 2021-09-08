'I felt very loved' - Leeds United hero Pablo Hernández reveals Whites fans' continued dedication

Pablo Hernandez. Pic: Getty

The Spaniard departed Leeds this summer after five years at the club.

During his long tenure in white, Hernández was awarded Player of the Year three times and made 167 appearances for the club.

Across five seasons he scored 34 goals, including a legendary winner against his former club Swansea City which boosted Leeds through the final stretch of their Championship title-winning campaign.

The 36-year-old had little involvement in the Whites’ first season back in the Premier League, starting just three times. In the first game back in front of fans at Elland Road, Hernández played his final game for the club against West Brom, leaving the pitch to the sound of rapturous applause as supporters showed their appreciation for the player, affectionately known as ‘the magician’.

With the club and Hernandez in agreement to let his contract expire, the midfielder moved back to Spain to return to Castellón, the club where his football career began.

In August, fans went wild on social media when the midfielder scored a goal straight out of the Pablo Hernández textbook on his return debut at his boyhood club.Now Hernandez has shared what the support of Leeds’ fans means to him with the local media in Spain.

Pablo Hernandez celebrates against Swansea. Pic: Getty

“It was five years where I connected very well with the fans,” he told Castellón Plaza.

“Now that I’ve come home, I continue to receive that affection and I get hundreds of messages after every game from Leeds fans who follow Castellón.

“For me, it is a source of pride and I am very grateful because I have felt very loved there.”

After coming off the bench to make his goalscoring debut in Castellón’s opening game of the season, Hernández started for the Spanish side this weekend, helping his team to a 2-0 victory over Sevilla Atlético.

Hernandez waves goodbye to the fans at Elland Road. Pic: Getty

