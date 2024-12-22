Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oxford were blitzed 4-0 in Saturday’s Championship clash at Leeds.

Oxford United defender Greg Leigh made an honest Leeds United admission after Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at Elland Road and posed a “how many” Whites question.

Newly-promoted Oxford arrived for Saturday’s Championship clash at Leeds with just two away points to their name all season and without a manager following the previous weekend’s sacking of Des Buckingham.

Buckingham took Oxford up as last season’s League One play-offs winners as the club sealed a return to the second tier for the first time in 25 years.

Buckingham, though, was sacked following last weekend’s 3-1 defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday which left the Us fifth-bottom and just one point clear of the dropzone having won jus one of their last 15 games.

Gary Rowett was then unveiled as Oxford’s new head coach on Friday but not in time to take charge of Saturday’s clash at Leeds. Instead, Rowett watched from the stands as his newly-inherited team fell to a 4-0 defeat which left them second-bottom.

U’s left back Leigh then served up a very honest assessment to post-match media, declaring that it was clear to see why Leeds were second in the table and asking just how many teams would actually come to Elland Road and get a result.

Daniel Farke’s Whites have now won their last nine home games, Saturday’s victory keeping them in the division’s second automatic promotion spot.

Speaking to the Witney Gazette, Leigh admitted: “It’s been a tough week and a tough end to the week. A lot has happened and there’s been a lot of change, and a lot of new things that we’re going to have to start getting used to. It’s not an ideal fixture with regards to the week. We knew it was going to be tough, and it was.

“All we can do is pick ourselves up and almost use it as a fresh start, and look at what we need to improve on, and work from there.

“We know the games that we have to win. Ideally you’d like to do it at a place like this. A lot of teams will come here and not get results. They’re second in the league for a reason, and as much as you want to show what you can do, there’s a time and a place to do it.

“It would’ve been ideal if we could’ve done it, but we weren’t able to. That was unfortunate. We’ll see the manager on Monday and go from there to show what we can do as individuals and as a team.”

Leigh added: “I don’t think there’s a lack of belief that we can pick up points against teams in and around us, and even in mid-table.

“When you’re coming here, you’d love to come to Leeds and get a result, but how realistic is that? How many teams do it is minimal.

“I don’t think there is too much of a lack of belief, but at the end of the day, there’s a new manager coming in with a fresh start.”