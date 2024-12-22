Leeds approached Saturday’s hosting of Oxford sat in the division’s second automatic promotion place, three points behind leaders Sheffield United and just one point ahead of third-placed Burnley with a further point back to fourth-placed Sunderland.
Daniel Farke’s Whites eased to a comfortable 4-0 victory against the Yellows – and then found the gaps at the top of the table looking exactly the same as they did beforehand. Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland also all bagged victories from their 3pm kick-offs but there was a blow for fifth-placed Blackburn Rovers who suffered a 1-0 defeat at Millwall.
Rovers would have gone level with Sunderland if maintaining winning ways and also winning their game in hand but John Eustace’s side now sit six points adrift having played just one game less. After 22 games of the season, Sheffield United lead the way on 48 points, three points clear of Leeds on 45 although the Whites have a plus five better goal difference than the Blades.
There is then just one point back to Burnley on 44 points and another point back to Sunderland on 43, followed by the gap to Blackburn. That’s how the table will look at Christmas and the bookies have now cast a fresh verdict on how they think it will present itself on the final day of the season with a new Whites verdict. Here, based on the very latest odds, is the full rundown in reverse order.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.