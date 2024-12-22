Leeds approached Saturday’s hosting of Oxford sat in the division’s second automatic promotion place, three points behind leaders Sheffield United and just one point ahead of third-placed Burnley with a further point back to fourth-placed Sunderland.

Daniel Farke’s Whites eased to a comfortable 4-0 victory against the Yellows – and then found the gaps at the top of the table looking exactly the same as they did beforehand. Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland also all bagged victories from their 3pm kick-offs but there was a blow for fifth-placed Blackburn Rovers who suffered a 1-0 defeat at Millwall.

Rovers would have gone level with Sunderland if maintaining winning ways and also winning their game in hand but John Eustace’s side now sit six points adrift having played just one game less. After 22 games of the season, Sheffield United lead the way on 48 points, three points clear of Leeds on 45 although the Whites have a plus five better goal difference than the Blades.