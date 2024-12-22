New Leeds United verdict in bookies' fresh predicted final Championship table after Oxford United win but fresh Sheffield United, Burnley, Sunderland boosts yet Blackburn Rovers blow

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 22nd Dec 2024
Leeds United’s win against Oxford United came amid fresh boosts for key rivals – leading to a new predicted final Championship table from the bookmakers.

Leeds approached Saturday’s hosting of Oxford sat in the division’s second automatic promotion place, three points behind leaders Sheffield United and just one point ahead of third-placed Burnley with a further point back to fourth-placed Sunderland.

Daniel Farke’s Whites eased to a comfortable 4-0 victory against the Yellows – and then found the gaps at the top of the table looking exactly the same as they did beforehand. Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland also all bagged victories from their 3pm kick-offs but there was a blow for fifth-placed Blackburn Rovers who suffered a 1-0 defeat at Millwall.

Rovers would have gone level with Sunderland if maintaining winning ways and also winning their game in hand but John Eustace’s side now sit six points adrift having played just one game less. After 22 games of the season, Sheffield United lead the way on 48 points, three points clear of Leeds on 45 although the Whites have a plus five better goal difference than the Blades.

There is then just one point back to Burnley on 44 points and another point back to Sunderland on 43, followed by the gap to Blackburn. That’s how the table will look at Christmas and the bookies have now cast a fresh verdict on how they think it will present itself on the final day of the season with a new Whites verdict. Here, based on the very latest odds, is the full rundown in reverse order.

Relegation odds: 1-4.

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 1-4. Photo: Gary Oakley

Relegation odds: 8-15.

2. 23rd: Oxford United (relegated)

Relegation odds: 8-15. Photo: George Wood

Relegation odds: 6-4.

3. 22nd: Portsmouth (relegated)

Relegation odds: 6-4. Photo: Steven Paston

Relegation odds: 3-1.

4. 21st: Hull City

Relegation odds: 3-1. Photo: George Wood

Relegation odds: 7-2.

5. 20th: Cardiff City

Relegation odds: 7-2. Photo: Molly Darlington

Relegation odds: 9-2.

6. 19th: Queens Park Rangers

Relegation odds: 9-2. Photo: Rhianna Chadwick

