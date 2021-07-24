England under-21s midfielder Gallagher has spent the last two seasons away from Stamford Bridge on loan at Charlton Athletic and Swansea City in the Championship before last season's stint in the Premier League at West Brom.

The Baggies were relegated but Blues Academy graduate Gallagher enhanced his reputation by making 30 league appearances and taking the club's young player of the year award.

Gallagher chipped in with two goals and two assists and has now returned back to Chelsea for pre-season training under Thomas Tuchel.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ALL-ROUND MIDFIELDER: Chelsea's England under-21 star Conor Gallagher who Leeds United reportedly want to recruit to Elland Road. Photo by Molly Darlington - Pool/Getty Images.

Gallagher signed a new five-year deal with the Blues before heading to West Brom on loan but Leeds are reportedly keen to take the 21-year-old to Elland Road in their hunt for another first team centre midfield option.

Chelsea are not thought to be interested in a permanent sale of Gallagher and the Whites are said to face competition from Crystal Palace in their bid to take the England youth international on loan.

Whatever his future holds, Gallagher says he is determined to now kick on in his career and is nowhere near the force he desires to be.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website this week following the return to pre-season training, Gallagher said: "I’ve loved every loan I’ve been on and every game I’ve played.

"It’s been great meeting new people, playing with a load of different players and under different managers.

"It’s all about getting different experiences

"With Sam at West Brom, it was more about the dirty side and doing that well, whereas at Swansea it was about runs in behind and creating chances.

"Each manager has helped improve different areas of my game, which has been so valuable for my development.

"I’ve definitely improved as a player in the past two years and a lot of that is down to the four managers I’ve played under and their different styles of play.

"I’ve just loved every minute of it and I want to push on even more now."

Gallagher added: "I think of myself as an all-round midfielder.

"I like to play box to box and just be busy on the pitch, try to create chances and do my defensive work as well.

"I feel like I can play anywhere in midfield, whether it’s deeper or further forward.

"I’m happy to do whatever and I’m good enough to do that.

"I know defensive intelligence is something that I can improve on so I’ve been working on that last season and now during pre-season. I’ve been told I need to get better at that so I’m focusing on it.

"I’m only 21 so I feel like I’ve gained a lot of experience already and developed a lot as a player.

"It’s still just the start because I’m nowhere near where I want to be.

"I know I can go even further."

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.