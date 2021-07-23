Leeds United announce ticket details for Real Betis friendly

Leeds have been given an allocation of 1,900 tickets which will go on sale tomorrow.

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites will take on Betis in a 12.30pm kick-off in Loughborough on Saturday, July 31.

The tickets will go on sale online at 1pm on Saturday, July 24 to both 2019/20 Away Season Ticket Holders and Super Away Attendees who have purchased a 2021/22 Home Season Ticket or My Leeds Membership.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FAMILIAR FACE: Former West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini, above, is now in charge of Real Betis. Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images.

The deadline for the above supporters to purchase a ticket is midnight on Sunday, July 25.

Once the above deadline has passed, Leeds United say a further announcement will be made on Monday, July 26 detailing further sale dates.

Tickets will cost £10 for adult and £5 for concessions (Seniors aged 65+ / Disabled / Juniors Under 16).

Disabled ambulant and wheelchair tickets are at the above age related prices.

A complimentary ticket will be issued for a personal assistant if required.

Gates will open at 11.30am and matchday parking will cost £5.

The postcode for parking is LE11 3GR, after which follow matchday parking.

The address of the venue for the game is Loughborough University Stadium, Holywell Park, Loughborough University, LE11 3GR.

Loughborough train station is approximately two miles from the stadium whilst the Kinch Bus ‘Sprint’ runs from the train station/town centre to the University every 30 minutes.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.