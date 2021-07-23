According to reports, Leeds face competition from Crystal Palace for the 21-year-old's signature on loan.

The Whites and Eagles are said to have both made their pitches to the midfielder who is back in pre-season training with Thomas Tuchel's Blues.

Gallagher has been with Chelsea since he was six years old and Leeds have reportedly put together an impressive presentation in a bid to take him to Elland Road.

APPROACH: For Chelsea's former West Brom loanee Conor Gallagher, according to reports. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

But Gallagher has also spoken to new Palace boss Patrick Vieira as well as Eagles sporting director Dougie Freedman and is now assessing his options.

England under-21s centre midfielder Gallagher spent last season on loan at West Brom but Chelsea will reportedly not consider permanent bids for a player who signed a new five-year deal with the Blues before heading to the Baggies on loan.

Gallagher's last game for West Brom came against Leeds at Elland Road in the Premier League finale in May.

The midfielder made 30 appearances for the Baggies in the top flight, bagging two goals and two assists.

Gallagher had previously spent time with both Charlton Athletic and Swansea City in the Championship away from his parent club.

The Whites raided Chelsea on Thursday to sign 18-year-old centre midfielder Lewis Bate who will initially link up with Mark Jackson's under-23s.

But Gallagher would be a signing for the first team for a club determined to sign another centre midfielder this summer.

Leeds are also reportedly closing in on a deal to sign 20-year-old Norwegian 'keeper Kristoffer Klaesson from Valerenga as a replacement for the outgoing Kiko Casilla who has joined Elche on loan.

According to reports, Klaesson will fly to England for a medical next week.

Leeds also hope to sign a first-team winger before the summer transfer window closes on August 31.

