The defender has been struggling with a calf issue and not featured in Leeds United’s last three games.

Max Wober admits a cautious approach has been taken regarding his early-season injury but all is now well ahead of two international fixtures with Austria.

Wober has been in and out of the Leeds United squad during the first month of this season due to a calf injury, missing the trip to Sheffield Wednesday entirely. The defender was back in the matchday group for Saturday’s 2-0 win over Hull but watched on from the bench, and Daniel Farke has urged patience in managing issues at this early point of the campaign.

A return to fitness has allowed Wober to join up with the Austrian national team for upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Slovenia and Norway, with the former taking place this evening and the latter on Monday. And the 26-year-old looks set to feature in some respect after declaring himself fit to play.

“Nothing major, but it should (needs to) heal properly this early in the season,” Wober told local outlet Kronen Zeitung of his calf injury. “I trained normally all last week, now it’s fine again.”

Wober could feasibly return from international duty with more football for Austria than he has so far for Leeds, with just one game and 62 minutes under his belt at club level. Despite spending last season playing regularly for Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach, the defender has been sidelined by the form of his two teammates.

Pascal Struijk has returned from injury in imperious form and as vice captain alongside Illan Meslier, is virtually nailed to start while Junior Firpo’s attacking output from left-back is crucial to how Farke wants to play - and the Dominican Republic international has been excellent defensively in recent weeks as well. It leaves Wober waiting for his chance but after making the decision to stay in West Yorkshire instead of moving away, he recently opened up on remaining patient.

"I'm at Leeds, that's a perfect fit for me,” he told Sky Sports Austria. “I never said that I absolutely wanted to leave. I accepted this challenge, but I know that it won't be easy to work my way back to the same position as before.

"We are three central defenders who are at a very similar level. If we remain successful and nothing happens, I wouldn't change much as a coach. So I have to stand back and wait for the chance."

Wober and Brenden Aaronson are the only ones from last summer’s loan exodus to stay on board this season, with Jack Harrison and Rasmus Kristensen both re-activating exit clauses while Marc Roca, Diego Llorente and Robin Koch have all left permanently. Aaronson has spoken candidly about his initial decision to leave and the thought process behind returning, impressing on the pitch with two goals and a string of solid performances.

Wober has been much more reserved and Wednesday’s interview with Sky Sports Austria was the first time he personally confirmed his desire to stay at Leeds. Before then, the defender’s mindset was only outlined by Farke in various press conferences.