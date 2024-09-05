Leeds United look to have shaken off a stuttering start to their 2024/25 campaign and consecutive wins has left them fourth going into the September international break. Early performances were cause for concern but Daniel Farke’s side remained unbeaten in the league, keeping clean sheets in all of their last three and working towards their scintillating best going forward.

Farke insisted his side cannot be labelled as favourites for promotion due to a lack of experience within the group but he can boast one of the league’s best squads, with some of the most exciting players - or interesting, if you prefer the Leeds manager’s choice of adjective. Such is the quality inside Elland Road that nearly half of Transfermarkt’s most valuable Championship-XI is made up of Whites stars. Take a look below to see who features...