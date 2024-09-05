Most valuable Championship-XI: Five Leeds United stars alongside Sunderland and Burnley men

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 5th Sep 2024, 20:00 BST

Daniel Farke has some of the Championship’s most exciting players at Leeds United.

Leeds United look to have shaken off a stuttering start to their 2024/25 campaign and consecutive wins has left them fourth going into the September international break. Early performances were cause for concern but Daniel Farke’s side remained unbeaten in the league, keeping clean sheets in all of their last three and working towards their scintillating best going forward.

Farke insisted his side cannot be labelled as favourites for promotion due to a lack of experience within the group but he can boast one of the league’s best squads, with some of the most exciting players - or interesting, if you prefer the Leeds manager’s choice of adjective. Such is the quality inside Elland Road that nearly half of Transfermarkt’s most valuable Championship-XI is made up of Whites stars. Take a look below to see who features...

Transfermarkt value: £15.1 million

1. GK: James Trafford (Burnley)

Transfermarkt value: £15.1 million | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Transfermarkt value: £5.8 million

2. RB: Trai Hume (Sunderland)

Transfermarkt value: £5.8 million Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Transfermarkt value: £15.1 million

3. CB: Anel Ahmedhodžić (Sheffield United)

Transfermarkt value: £15.1 million | Sportimage

Photo Sales
Transfermarkt value: £12.6 million

4. CB: Callum Doyle (Norwich City)

Transfermarkt value: £12.6 million | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Transfermarkt value: £4.2 million

5. LB: Junior Firpo (Leeds United)

Transfermarkt value: £4.2 million | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Transfermarkt value: £13.4 million

6. CM: Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United)

Transfermarkt value: £13.4 million Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice