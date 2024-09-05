Former Leeds United defender Djed Spence has been left out of Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur squad for the UEFA Europa League group stage.

Spurs were forced to reduce their available squad size to 23 players as the club did not comply meet UEFA's homegrown and as a result have elected to leave out ex-Elland Road loanee Spence and Spanish defender Sergio Reguilon.

Archie Gray, on the other hand, has been registered in the 23-man group and is forecast to feature regularly in European competition this season due to the gruelling schedule Spurs' first XI will be subjected to, as well as the limited full-back options now available to Postecoglou.

Spence's loan deal at Leeds was cut short last season with Daniel Farke preferring to entrust Archie Gray and Sam Byram with starting responsibilities at right-back, after just a handful of appearances by the ex-Middlesbrough defender.

The 24-year-old can be registered in the squad at a later date, should Spurs progress beyond the group stage, however the club's decision to omit Spence suggests he is not as highly thought of compared to other wide defensive options in Postecoglou's squad, despite returning to the frame this summer.

Eighteen-year-old Gray was an unused substitute as Spurs lost 2-1 to Newcastle United at St James' Park last weekend and joins up with England's Under-21 setup thsi week. He has so far appeared off the bench in Premier League games against Leicester City and Everton but is expected to feature more prominently on international duty, as well as in the weeks to come when Spurs take on their Europa League opponents.