Norwich City host Leeds United on Sunday afternoon in the first leg of the Championship play-off semi-final double header

Norwich City boss David Wagner has confirmed that Shane Duffy will be available to take on Leeds United this weekend. Duffy was arrested and charged with drink driving earlier this week after being involved in two-vehicle collision.

The Canaries defender escaped injury, ensuring he will be fit enough to be involved against the Whites in this Sunday's Championship play-off semi-final first leg at Carrow Road. However, despite the arrest, Wagner has confirmed that he has trained as normal this week and will be available for selection.

Given the Republic of Ireland international's importance to the Norwich cause, the news will come as something of a relief to supporters, who have seen him make 36 appearances for the club this season, with his only goal of the campaign coming against Leeds at Carrow Road back in October. The centre-back is now expected to feature alongside Ben Gibson at the heart of the Canaries’ backline.

"He trained normal as well and made everything as well," Wagner said during his pre-match press conference.

“At the end of the day, I think the club made a statement. I don't like to speak too much about it. This is the legal process now which is ongoing. We assess that internally, obviously, as well. We have to now see how the week continues.

"As I said, he is in full training since the beginning. Trained like normal, everyone was super-focused, super concentrated, relaxed enough, but exciting enough how it should be before such a game. And this is how we will deal with the situation.”

While Duffy will be available, Norwich will be without three key men this weekend in East Anglia. Ashley Barnes hasn't recovered from the calf injury he picked up last month, while Onel Hernandez and Liam Gibbs are also ruled out and are expected to miss the rest of Norwich's season.

However, Wagner has confirmed that both Christian Fassnacht and Jonny Rowe have trained fully, with the former missing the clash at Birmingham City on the final day of the regular season through precaution.

“Like expected, Fasi and Rowe are back in training. Barnes will miss the first leg. No further doubts. Gibbs and Onel ruled out," Wagner added.

Rowe has scored 13 goals in all competitions for Norwich and his fitness will certainly come as a boost, while Fassnacht has bagged six goals in 40 league appearances for the club this season.