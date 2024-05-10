Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Farke has welcomed Hollywood star Will Ferrell's investment in Leeds United but says off-field star power is not what will bring the club success.

It became public knowledge in the hours after last weekend's defeat by Southampton that the Anchorman and Elf star was the latest American celebrity to invest in a minority stake with Leeds. He follows in the footsteps of Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps, US Ryder Cup stars Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas and fellow actor Russell Crowe in joining the 49ers Enterprises investment group.

While Farke is pleased that the club has attracted more high profile backing, he quipped that Ferrell won't be much assistance for Sunday's play-off semi-final at Norwich City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We need each and every man," said Farke. "He's a great, great actor, we're all happy he's on board. But I don't think it will help us a lot at Norwich to bring the ball into the rectangle. It says a lot about the calibre of this club, we have many well known and popular supporters, we're grateful for that. It's up to the players to bring success, we can't act the ball over the line we have to shoot it."

Gladiator star Crowe recently revealed he had partnered with 49ers Enterprises after being asked at a local public appearance if he was going to get involved with Wrexham, alongside actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. "I don’t have any part of what’s going on in Wrexham man," Crowe replied. "I’m really impressed with Ryan and Rob, and what they are achieving, but I’m not part of that. I do however have a very small connection now financially to LUFC via the 49er family." Ferrell has made appearances in support of his pal Reynolds at Wrexham games and is a well-known lover of football.