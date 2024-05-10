Daniel Farke reacts to Leeds United players' off-field bonding activity ahead of Norwich City play-off semi-final
The bulk of Leeds' first-team squad were pictured at a local restaurant following defeat by Southampton last weekend as the squad looks to bond off the pitch before they next take to the field on Sunday.
United's trip to Carrow Road will see the Whites take part in the Championship play-offs for the first time since 2019, when the team were eliminated at the semi-final stage by Derby County.
A picture of the squad's group meal emerged on social media this week and has been well-received by supporters, as well as boss Farke.
The German said on Friday afternoon during his pre-match press conference: "I love this and always encourage this. I have a feeling we have a really great spirit. This group is united and so tight together. For me it’s second to none, I think it’s outstanding and why this young team has played such a season with 90 points.
"We’re not the end product but the spirit was always good. In terms of togetherness and unity, you can be united when the sun’s shining, with a club record of unbeaten games, sadly we lost our last two games, they are still so together in these moments. These are the basic ingredients to be successful and be allowed to celebrate. Not a guarantee that we will celebrate but without the spirit you won’t. Hopefully the spirit carries us through the next days and weeks."
