Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has expressed his 'love' for the squad's decision to partake in a group meal ahead of this weekend's play-off semi-final first leg against Norwich.

The bulk of Leeds' first-team squad were pictured at a local restaurant following defeat by Southampton last weekend as the squad looks to bond off the pitch before they next take to the field on Sunday.

United's trip to Carrow Road will see the Whites take part in the Championship play-offs for the first time since 2019, when the team were eliminated at the semi-final stage by Derby County.

A picture of the squad's group meal emerged on social media this week and has been well-received by supporters, as well as boss Farke.

The German said on Friday afternoon during his pre-match press conference: "I love this and always encourage this. I have a feeling we have a really great spirit. This group is united and so tight together. For me it’s second to none, I think it’s outstanding and why this young team has played such a season with 90 points.