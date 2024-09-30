Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is set to face the media this afternoon ahead of his side's trip to Carrow Road on Tuesday night.

Midweek Championship games are back on the menu with Leeds travelling to Norwich for their second fixture in the space of six days. United saw off a lacklustre Coventry City at Elland Road last weekend, scoring three without reply from Willy Gnonto, Jayden Bogle and Joel Piroe, but face a bigger test at Carrow Road tomorrow evening.

That challenge has been made all the more difficult by the possibility of skipper Ethan Ampadu missing out through injury after the 24-year-old was substituted during the first half against the Sky Blues on Saturday.

Farke provided a preliminary update on the Wales international's condition after the match but the midfielder is expected to have undergone a more formal assessment in the meantime.

Pascal Struijk, meanwhile, saw out 90 minutes despite some previously-reported adductor problems and having missed the majority of Leeds' training sessions last week, while Joe Rodon appeared in some discomfort towards the end of Saturday's match.

Farke will provide a new team news update ahead of the Whites' second Carrow Road visit in five months, after drawing 0-0 in Norfolk during last season Championship play-off semi-final first leg.

Follow all the text updates from this afternoon's press conference right here. Farke scheduled to be with us from 12:30pm.