Norwich City vs Leeds United: Daniel Farke reveals Ethan Ampadu injury extent and team news update in press conference
Midweek Championship games are back on the menu with Leeds travelling to Norwich for their second fixture in the space of six days. United saw off a lacklustre Coventry City at Elland Road last weekend, scoring three without reply from Willy Gnonto, Jayden Bogle and Joel Piroe, but face a bigger test at Carrow Road tomorrow evening.
That challenge has been made all the more difficult by the possibility of skipper Ethan Ampadu missing out through injury after the 24-year-old was substituted during the first half against the Sky Blues on Saturday.
Farke provided a preliminary update on the Wales international's condition after the match but the midfielder is expected to have undergone a more formal assessment in the meantime.
Pascal Struijk, meanwhile, saw out 90 minutes despite some previously-reported adductor problems and having missed the majority of Leeds' training sessions last week, while Joe Rodon appeared in some discomfort towards the end of Saturday's match.
Farke will provide a new team news update ahead of the Whites' second Carrow Road visit in five months, after drawing 0-0 in Norfolk during last season Championship play-off semi-final first leg.
Follow all the text updates from this afternoon's press conference right here. Farke scheduled to be with us from 12:30pm.
Delay
We’re now expecting the press conference to begin at 12:45pm. Daniel Farke has been blocked in by a lorry.
Form
Norwich have won three of their last four league games, while Leeds have won four of the last five - so, it’s looking like a high-quality, close-run affair is on the cards for tomorrow night.
The Canaries are 10th but scored seven in their last two games, suggesting Leeds’ league-best defensive record will be put to the test.
Just over half an hour
That’s when we’ll be hearing from the manager. Updates on the condition of Manor Solomon, Pascal Struijk, Junior Firpo and co expected, too.
In addition, we’ll get Farke’s thoughts on a new-look Norwich under Johannes Hoff Thorup.
Atop the agenda
First order of business at lunchtime will be to determine how severe the injury to Ethan Ampadu is, after the player underwent an assessment on the knee issue which forced his withdrawal on Saturday.
Fingers crossed it’s not serious, but if he is to miss several matches, what better opportunity for summer signing Ao Tanaka to demonstrate his abilities.
Welcome to Thorp Arch
We’re hearing from Daniel Farke at 12:30 this afternoon.
Keep an eye out for all the text updates from said press conference right here.
