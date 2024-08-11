Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United remain interested in Jonathan Rowe and other wide targets.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norwich City are the latest Championship team to make a move for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi with the future of Jonathan Rowe looking increasingly uncertain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rowe has been linked with a move away from Carrow Road this summer and interest is intensifying, with Leeds still in talks over a possible transfer after initially floating a £7million valuation. The 21-year-old is also of serious interest to French outfit Olympique de Marseille, who have reportedly submitted a formal offer over the weekend - albeit one below the asking price.

Norwich kicked off their 2024/25 Championship campaign with a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Oxford United on Saturday but the major talking point came before kick-off, with Rowe not involved. Canaries head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup later revealed it was the player’s decision to withdraw and it seems plans are being put in place for his potential exit, with South London Press journalist Edmund Brack reporting on interest in Rak-Sakyi.

The Canaries are said to have made a ‘late move’ for Rak-Sakyi, who has been on the radar of several Championship clubs all summer with Crystal Palace open to a loan exit. The Evening Standard reported on Saturday that a deal was all but agreed for the winger to join Sheffield United but nothing has been confirmed yet and Norwich are not the only side to have reportedly made a late hijack attempt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Journalist Alan Nixon reported on Sunday morning that Leeds were preparing a £15m ‘out of the blue’ permanent offer for Rak-Sakyi, having learned of competition from Marseille for Rowe. That bid was said to have been knocked back and a loan exit still looks likely, although it is still unclear where that will be.

This most recent report claims Burnley have ‘stepped up’ interest in the 21-year-old while Hull City and QPR have also been linked in recent weeks. Rak-Sakyi was not involved in Palace’s final pre-season friendly against FC Nantes on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It remains to be seen whether Norwich’s late move for Rak-Sakyi will prove successful but the decision of Rowe to withdraw from the matchday squad did not go down well with his current club. The winger had been heavily involved in pre-season, scoring four times, and was front-and-centre of the club’s recent third kit release, with his absence on Saturday a major shock.

“We have to solve it on Monday when we are in again,” Norwich boss Thorup told Sky Sports after Saturday’s defeat at the Kassam Stadium. “I can understand with these young guys, it's the first time there is media attention around them and some stories. I can completely understand but of course, I also let the players know I cannot understand that on game day you decide not to be in the team.”

Leeds remain active in the market and have seemingly prioritised the arrival of a winger, following Crysencio Summerville’s £25m-plus move to West Ham. Reports linking them with Rowe emerged just days after and those in charge at Elland Road had done extensive work on scouting wide options in the eventuality of a first-team exit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite that planning and an obvious eagerness to beat competition, club chiefs are in no major rush to bring someone in with Daniel Farke already well-stocked out wide. Dan James and Wilfried Gnonto started on the right and left wing respectively during Saturday’s 3-3 draw at home to Portsmouth, with Georginio Rutter and Brenden Aaronson out wide come full-time. Leeds have just under three weeks to conclude any business with the transfer window closing on August 30.