Leeds United are thought to remain in talks with Norwich City over the winger.

Leeds United may have to more than double their initial valuation of Jonathan Rowe with reports suggesting Norwich City want at least £15million.

Rowe emerged as a target for Leeds earlier this month, with Daniel Farke keen to sign a goalscoring winger following Crysencio Summerville’s £25m-plus move to West Ham United. The Telegraph reported of a £7m offer being ready to go but it is unclear whether it was formally submitted, although talks are continuing with Norwich as the clubs look to find common ground.

Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille emerged as a serious competitor for Rowe’s signature earlier this week and are thought to have actually tabled a formal offer, albeit reports of an agreement being reached are wide of the mark. And now French outlet Foot Mercato provides more detail on Marseille’s pursuit but claims it will take at least €17m (around £15m) to bring Norwich to the table.

New Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi, formerly of Brighton, has made attacking reinforcements a priority this summer and looks to be favouring the English leagues, with interest in Rowe following a series of bids for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah. They are thought to remain in talks with Norwich over a move for the 21-year-old, who looks increasingly likely to leave after missing his side’s Championship opener.

Norwich were beaten 2-0 at newly-promoted Oxford United on Saturday but the major talking point came before kick-off, with Rowe’s name absent from the team sheet. The winger enjoyed an impressive pre-season and was widely expected to feature, but told head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup he did not want to play amid ongoing speculation.

“Jon and I had a meeting this morning,” Thorup told Sky Sports after his side’s defeat. “He came to me and said with so many things going on and so much interest, he was maybe not ready to play, not ready to perform. For me it was quite an easy decision to replace him with another guy.

“It's all about the team. And on a day like today it's about how we can perform in the best possible way. I cannot go into too many conversations with Jonny on a day like this. We have to solve it on Monday when we are in again.

“That's the most important thing for him to understand, it was an easy decision for me to make. I can understand with these young guys, it's the first time there is media attention around them and some stories. I can completely understand but of course, I also let the players know I cannot understand that on game day you decide not to be in the team.”

Developments regarding Rowe’s future could come next week but Leeds are in no major rush to get a deal over the line, with just under three weeks remaining until the transfer window closes. Daniel Farke is currently well-stocked in wide attacking areas, with Dan James and Wilfried Gnonto starting in Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Portsmouth while Georginio Rutter and Brenden Aaronson finished the game out wide.