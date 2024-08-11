Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 21-year-old remains of interest to Leeds United and did not feature in his side’s opening Championship fixture.

Jonathan Rowe made himself unavailable for Norwich City’s Championship opener against Oxford United amid transfer interest from Leeds United and Olympique de Marseille, according to his manager Johannes Hoff Thorup.

Norwich lost their first game of the season 2-0 at newly-promoted Oxford, but the main talking point emerged an hour before kick-off when Rowe’s name was not on the team sheet. The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Carrow Road this week, with Leeds and Marseille set to battle for his signature.

Leeds are thought to remain in talks after preparing a £7million offer - although it is unclear whether that was actually submitted - while Marseille have reportedly put a number on the table. Neither club are close to the Canaries’ valuation but Rowe’s last-minute decision to make himself unavailable for Saturday’s trip to the Kassam Stadium clearly hasn’t gone down well with his manager.

“Jon and I had a meeting this morning,” Thorup told Sky Sports. “He came to me and said with so many things going on and so much interest, he was maybe not ready to play, not ready to perform. For me it was quite an easy decision to replace him with another guy.

“It's all about the team. And on a day like today it's about how we can perform in the best possible way. I cannot go into too many conversations with Jonny on a day like this. We have to solve it on Monday when we are in again.

“That's the most important thing for him to understand, it was an easy decision for me to make. I can understand with these young guys, it's the first time there is media attention around them and some stories. I can completely understand but of course, I also let the players know I cannot understand that on game day you decide not to be in the team.”

Rowe’s absence from the squad came as a major surprise, with the winger front-and-centre of Norwich’s third kit release earlier this week. Thorup also said in his pre-match press conference that the England under-21 international had trained well and looked ready to start the season with his current club.

Leeds are thought to remain in talks with Norwich but pressure is mounting to get a deal over the line, with Marseille the first to table a formal offer - albeit one below the expected valuation. Daniel Farke’s side also endured a disappointing first game of the new season, having to rely on a 95th-minute Brenden Aaronson goal to salvage a 3-3 draw at home to newly-promoted Portsmouth.

Rowe is into the final year of his current contract, although The Pink Un reports there is a 12-month extension option waiting to be triggered. Norwich host Stevenage in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening, with Thorup expected in front of the media before then - potentially on Monday.