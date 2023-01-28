It’s a break from Premier League action this weekend but the big talking point continues to be the January transfer window which only has four days remaining.

Leeds United, who are in FA Cup action this afternoon away to League Two side Accrington Stanley, have been active so far in this window and have added Maximilian Wober from Red Bull Salzburg and Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim for a combined total reported to be in the region of £35m. However, they don’t appear to be done yet and Saturday morning’s headlines have seen them distanced from one potential signing while also closing in on another.

‘No negotiations taking place’ between Leeds and Tete

The first report concerns Shakhtar Donetsk’s Brazilian winger Tete, who had previously been linked with a move to Elland Road according to French publication L’Equipe. However, Leeds Live are reporting that ‘there are no negotiations taking place’ to bring Tete to the Yorkshire club.

It is also claimed that there is still a possibility the winger could end up at Leeds’ Premier League rivals Leicester City, who have also been credited with an interest. Meanwhile, the same report claims that United are ‘happy with where their squad is’ as the window comes to a close but there may yet be one more big addition.

Leeds get ‘green light’ to make loan move for McKennie

Italian journalist and transfer ‘guru’ Fabrizio Romano claims that Leeds hope to get a deal done for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie in the coming days. The USA international is another player who has reportedly been lined up by United and Romano claims they have been given the ‘green light’ from the player to pursue a move - initially on loan with an option for a future permanent transfer. However, he also says that there is still no full agreement between the involved parties.