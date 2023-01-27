Rival see transfer bid rejected for Leeds United ‘target’
Latest news and rumours on the transfer front involving Leeds United as they prepare for their upcoming game
Leeds United have a break from Premier League action this weekend. The Whites take on League One side Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup away from home. Jesse Marsch’s side beat Cardiff City in the last round. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...
Midfielder update
Leeds are said to be interested in Lecce midfielder Morten Hjulmand, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti. He helped his current club gain promotion from Serie B last term and has adapted well to the step up to Serie A.
However, he is believed to be wanted over in England this winter. In this latest update, TuttoMercato editor Marco Conterio says Southampton have had a bid in the region of €11 million rejected for him. The likes of Brentford and Leicester have also been credited with an interest in the 23-year-old this month and it remains to be seen what will happen with him.