Rival see transfer bid rejected for Leeds United ‘target’

Leeds United have a break from Premier League action this weekend. The Whites take on League One side Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup away from home. Jesse Marsch’s side beat Cardiff City in the last round. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Midfielder update

Leeds are said to be interested in Lecce midfielder Morten Hjulmand, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti. He helped his current club gain promotion from Serie B last term and has adapted well to the step up to Serie A.