Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United: Early team news, goal and score updates in FA Cup Fourth Round

Leeds United will look to avoid a giant-killing at the Wham Stadium this afternoon as the Whites take on League One strugglers Accrington Stanley

By Joe Donnohue
1 minute ago - 1 min read

Jesse Marsch’s side visit the Lancashire club on the back of an emphatic FA Cup Third Round replay victory against Cardiff City and a commanding, but no so fruitful, 0-0 draw versus Premier League Brentford last weekend. Accrington on the other hand, needed extra-time against non-league Boreham Wood to secure passage to this stage of the competition, a game which will represent a tenth of their annual revenue.

Leeds boss Marsch is set to name a strong XI against the side currently one place above the relegation zone in English football’s third tier, with club-record signing Georginio Rutter destined for a full debut and £21 million summer addition Luis Sinisterra expected to feature, too.

Follow all the action this lunchtime with team news, build-up, analysis and live match coverage here throughout the day.

Leeds visit Accrington's 5,400-capacity Wham Stadium (Pic: Getty)
