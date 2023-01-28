Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United: Early team news, goal and score updates in FA Cup Fourth Round
Leeds United will look to avoid a giant-killing at the Wham Stadium this afternoon as the Whites take on League One strugglers Accrington Stanley
Jesse Marsch’s side visit the Lancashire club on the back of an emphatic FA Cup Third Round replay victory against Cardiff City and a commanding, but no so fruitful, 0-0 draw versus Premier League Brentford last weekend. Accrington on the other hand, needed extra-time against non-league Boreham Wood to secure passage to this stage of the competition, a game which will represent a tenth of their annual revenue.
Leeds boss Marsch is set to name a strong XI against the side currently one place above the relegation zone in English football’s third tier, with club-record signing Georginio Rutter destined for a full debut and £21 million summer addition Luis Sinisterra expected to feature, too.
Follow all the action this lunchtime with team news, build-up, analysis and live match coverage here throughout the day.