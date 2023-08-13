Leeds United star on verge of joining Premier League side after late twist of rival interest

Jack Harrison is reportedly on the verge of completing a switch to Everton despite a late attempt from another Premier League side to land the Whites winger.

News of “very advanced” Everton interest in Harrison emerged from The Times journalist Paul Joyce on Sunday morning and The Athletic then reported that the 26-year-old was having a medical at Goodison Park with a view to joining on a season-long loan.

The Athletic reported that Everton had activated a clause in Harrison’s contract for a season-long loan which the Toffees would then like to turn into a permanent deal. They also claimed that personal terms were already in place.

A new report from journalist Fabrizio Romano on Sunday evening suggested that Harrison was instead set to sign for Aston Villa following a direct call with boss Unai Emery. The report claimed that Harrison would now prepare travel for a medical at Villa who had been his first choice. Villa had reportedly already agreed a loan deal with Leeds by activating Harrison’s relegation clause.