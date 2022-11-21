Next Rangers manager gallery: Former Leeds United boss among possible contenders
There are some familiar faces said to be among the frontrunners for the Ibrox vacancy.
Former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is said to be among the leading candidates to replace Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst after he parted company with the Scottish Premier League club.
The Ibrox confirmed they had parted company with the former Arsenal and Barcelona star on Monday morning, less than six months after he led them to the Europa League Final and they also lifted the Scottish Cup last season.
In a statement released on the club’s official website, club chairman Douglas Park said: “I want to thank Gio for the hard work he has put in over the last 12 months and, especially, the achievements of taking the club to the Europa League final and winning the Scottish Cup last season. Unfortunately, recent results have not met neither our nor Gio's expectations, and we have taken this difficult decision today. Everyone at Rangers wishes Gio every success in the future.”
A number of eye-catching names are among the front-runners according to SkyBet, including one very familiar face for Leeds supporters.