Leeds United's Championship rivals sign international forward as new no 10

Leeds United’s Championship rivals Swansea City have signed a South Korea international forward as the club’s new no 10.

Swansea, who finished last season in 14th place, have paid an undisclosed fee believed to be in the region of £1m to land 22-year-old attacker Eom Ji-sung from Gwangju FC.

Capped once for the South Korea national side, he becomes the club’s second signing of the summer after the acquisition of Portuguese midfielder Goncalo Franco.

Eom - who can play as an attacking midfielder or winger - has been given the Swans no 10 shirt and arrives at the club on a four-year deal.

Boss Luke Williams told the club's official website: "We know he is a player who is going to bring pace and creativity for us.

“He has an ability to play in different positions, we have a chance to assess that in training and in friendlies.

“From that we can build a picture of how he likes to play when he is out wide or when he comes in to more central areas.

“We wanted to increase the amount of attacking actions we can have on the pitch at the same time, and be more dynamic in terms of how we attack the middle of the pitch, and the outside of the pitch.

“Hopefully Ji-sung can give us more tools and dynamic actions to carry a greater threat.

“We have signed someone who is very serious about his football, and wants to play at the highest level he possibly can. He is ambitious and will do whatever he needs to do to get to where he wants to get to.

“When I spoke to him I could feel that coming across, and I feel sure we have the player with the correct mindset to come here and be part of what we want to do and understand what this club means to so many people.”