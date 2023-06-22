Before Leeds United can attack their first season back in the Championship, they must endure what is going to be a tricky transfer window as several players are expected to leave the club following their relegation.

There is also the matter of appointing their next permanent head coach. The latest report on this has put Patrick Vieira in pole position to take over at Elland Road ahead of what the Whites hope will be an immediate promotional season straight back up to the Premier League.

Here are some of the latest updates on Leeds and their transfer business.

Newcastle eyeing up Leeds star

Robin Koch is attracting a lot of attention right now as his current situation at Leeds makes him a very appealing transfer target. He has one year remaining on his deal and is being linked with a loan move away from the club which could see join another side as a free agent next summer, once his Elland Road contract has expired.

German outlet BILD has broken down the details of his contract and also reported that Newcastle United are ‘in the mix’ to sign Koch. Eintracht Frankfurt have also been listed as an interesting party amid an uncertain future for the defender.

Despite starting all but two Premier League games for Leeds last season, the £15 million-valued German want to take a few days to make a decision about his next move.

Second Llorente loan move ‘almost’ official

Diego Llorente’s Elland Road exit is imminent at this point and Corriere dello Sport have reported that while a permanent move was initially on the cards, it now seems another loan spell with Roma is most likely. This will be his second loan stint with the Serie A side and the defender has reportedly ‘pushed so much’ for the move.