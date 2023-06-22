Young Leeds United pair waiting in the wings as huge chance presents itself
A young Leeds United pair are waiting in the wings as the start of a huge opportunity finally presents itself.
Whites duo Leo Hjelde and Kristoffer Klaesson are both part of the Norway under-21s squad that are bidding for European Championships glory this summer in the competition being staged in Romania and Georgia.
Norway face Switzerland in their Group D opener in Cluj this evening and the Leeds pair have both been named on the bench for the 5pm kick-off. The tournament is not being televised but fans can watch the action live at uefa.tv