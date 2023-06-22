Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue

Young Leeds United pair waiting in the wings as huge chance presents itself

A young Leeds United pair are waiting in the wings as the start of a huge opportunity finally presents itself.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 16:36 BST

Whites duo Leo Hjelde and Kristoffer Klaesson are both part of the Norway under-21s squad that are bidding for European Championships glory this summer in the competition being staged in Romania and Georgia.

Norway face Switzerland in their Group D opener in Cluj this evening and the Leeds pair have both been named on the bench for the 5pm kick-off. The tournament is not being televised but fans can watch the action live at uefa.tv

WAITING FOR CHANCE: Leeds United keeper Kristoffer Klaesson. Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images.WAITING FOR CHANCE: Leeds United keeper Kristoffer Klaesson. Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images.
WAITING FOR CHANCE: Leeds United keeper Kristoffer Klaesson. Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images.
Related topics:NorwayLeeds