Big decision taken with Leeds United's Charlie Cresswell as part of huge summer for Whites star

A big decision has been taken with Leeds United’s Charlie Cresswell as part of a huge summer for the Whites defender.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 16:34 BST

Cresswell, who spent last season on loan at Millwall, is part of boss Lee Carsley’s star-studded England under-21s squad bidding for glory at this summer’s under-21s Euros which began this week.

The young Lions face the Czech Republic in their Group C opener in Batumi, Georgia this evening in a 5pm kick-off but Cresswell has dropped out of the XI and been named on the bench.

Cresswell returned from a fractured eye socket to start England’s final warm up game against Japan earlier this month but now sits amongst the substitutes for this evening’s curtain raiser as James Garner comes into the side to partner Taylor Harwood-Bellis at centre-back.

The tournament which is being staged in Georgia and Romania is not being televised but fans can watch the action live at uefa.tv

ON THE BENCH: Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell, above, for England's under-21s. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.ON THE BENCH: Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell, above, for England's under-21s. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.
