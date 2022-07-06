Leeds United fans are delighted with their newest signing.

The Whites have been rather active in the summer transfer window so far, though, recent developments have all-but forced their latest signing.

Adams is a 23-year-old midfielder who arrives having become a key part of Leipzig’s plans over recent years, making as many as 75 Bundesliga appearances in three years.

He also brings international experience, winning 30 caps for the United States to date, and he is one of the most highly-rated players of his generation in his country.

Adams arrives on a £20million deal, with Leeds reinvesting a significant chunk of the money they received from the Phillips deal.

And Leeds fans appear to be pretty pleased with the club’s business.

Here’s what some fans had to say on social media.

@SmithLeedsUtd - “All USA Aren’t We..... xxx”

@Bielsaball2020 - “Unlike no other transfer window we’ve experienced in years.Good to see we are getting deals done nice and early too.”

@deanoooh2020 - “Welcome to the best team in the world. What a transfer window so far. Well done.”

@LUFC_MOT_ALAW - “Doing absoloute bits this window MOT.”

@LUFCThomo - “Great signing! What an exciting window so far!”

@LUFCLiam - “HE’S MAGIC YOU KNOWWW ADAMS THE NEW YORK PIRLO.”

@AnotherLeedsfan - “Think we’re actually getting Europe people!!!”

NEW SURROUNDINGS: Tyler Adams at Elland Road

Adams joins Leeds on a five-year deal and becomes the club’s fifth summer signing following the arrivals of Brenden Aaronson, Darko Gyabi, Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roca.

He joins after three years with RB Leipzig, spending nine years, including his youth career, with New York Red Bulls prior to his move to Germany.